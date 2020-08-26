Revel relaunches service in New York City Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Revel, the controversial moped-sharing app and service, will relaunch in New York City Thursday after a brief hiatus.

The company announced it was shutting down service in New York City nearly a month ago on July 28, after two people died while riding Revel’s electric scooters.

The relaunch comes with new safety measures.

Revel riders now have to watch a training video, take a mandatory safety quiz and snap a selfie of themselves wearing a helmet before being allowed to rent a moped.

The company began operating in NYC back in 2018 and also operates in several other U.S. cities.

Critics have sounded the alarm on Revel before, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who called out the company after the first reported fatality. Espaillat spoke to PIX11 in July.

But when they temporarily halted operations in the city, he said Revel took “responsible action” to come forward and take proper measures to address what is happening across the city.

Now, with the company deploying scooters around the city once again, local officials say they’re keeping a watchful eye.

“New Yorkers deserve more mobility options, and we’ve focused on welcoming a safer, more accountable service to city streets,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “But dangerous operations will not be tolerated; we’re watching closely for reckless practices, and we won’t hesitate to suspend shared moped services the moment we see them. We’ve worked hard to make our streets safe, and we won’t turn back now.”