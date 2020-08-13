Restaurants face some hurdles with outdoor dining rules in NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Outdoor dining has become the best and only seat in town.

Owners have to comply with regulations and restrictions. At Plado Tasting Bar on East 2nd Street in the East Village, space is limited on the sidewalk and street.

There’s a fire hydrant in front of the business and Citi Bikes all the way to the corner of Avenue B.

Kristin Rizzo and her husband own the Mediterranean-style tapas restaurant. It opened in September 2019.

“I’d say we can seat 55 people inside and now outside we are working with two tables,” she said.

They’re asking the city to move some of the bikes to the other side of the street.

A potential start date for indoor dining is uncertain. The mayor has indicated the outdoor dining program will exist in 2021.

A media representative from the NYC Department of Transportation says crews will inspect the block for potential adjustments.