Restaurants coping with high rent, gentrification in Little Italy struggle with feast cancellation

LITTLE ITALY — Usually this time of year, Mulberry Street in Little Italy is bursting at the seams with a sea of both locals and tourists.

But a lot can happen in a year.

Those crowds and that excitement, for the most part, are now gone.

COVID-19 is calling the shots this year, forcing the city to put the annual Feast of San Gennaro on hold.

The restaurants and bakeries in the neighborhood were already in a bind, coping with the affects of rising rent and gentrification, now bundled with a summer lost to citywide restrictions.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for over 40 years and I have never ever seen it so bad,” Mr. Perry, the owner of La Nonna Restaurant, a mainstay along Mulberry Street for decades, told PIX11 News.

According to him, if this storm of COVID-19 and corresponding regulations doesn’t clear up soon, he’ll have to pack it in.

“We lost the tourism, we lost the bulk of people that worked in the city who are no longer working here,” he explained. “Everybody is feeling the pain.”

While the feast may have taken a year off, it isn’t stopping restaurants like Gelso and Grand from serving up some of its tradition.

The eatery is offering up what they’re calling “Feast 2020: The feast that never happened,” where they’re partnering up with a handful of restaurants and featuring a sampling of all their specialties.

“You know, unfortunately it’s not the same sort of tents and beers and super high energy,” Kelly Mcauliffe, the floor manager at Gelso & Grand, told PIX11. “But it’s about keeping the tradition alive and it’s super important this year.”