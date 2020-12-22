Restaurants and bars seek additional federal funding

NEW YORK — Owners and employees of independent restaurants and bars across the United States are asking Washington to take another look at the menu.

The $120-billion Restaurants Act was introduced in June and lawmakers have been considering it for months.

Ivy Mix is the owner of Leyenda in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. She appreciates the second stimulus package but says it’s not enough.

“It’s a band aid on a bullet wound and we are bleeding out” she says.

She’s part of the Independent Restauant Coalition, which has been working on the Restaurants Act. They represent 500,000 locations with 11 million workers across them country.

The act, which was considered as part of the summer and winter stimulus packages, would send $120 billion directly to smaller restaurants and bars that are not publicly traded. She said it has bipartisan support. Congressional members, including Senator Charles Schumer, have spoken out in support of the act and promise to continue working on it.

Etai Cinader is the owner of Kings of Kobe on West 42nd Street between 11th Avenue and Westside Highway.

“We try to push every day, we don’t have a choice. I can’t give up,” he says.

He has had to layoff staff again and look for creative ways to market the menu. In January, Kings of Kobe will begin offering a breakfast menu for delivery.