Restaurant Week returns to NYC

NEW YORK — COVID-19 derailed many New York City traditions, but the pandemic couldn’t stop Restaurant Week.

The event, now in its 29th year, kicked off Monday. A record 570 restaurants participated in this year’s event, which, in a sign of the times, was geared toward takeout and delivery.

Jimmy Illescas, owner of Tropical Restaurant in Woodhaven, was ecstatic to serve up a taste of Ecuador to new customers. It’s Tropical’s first year participating in Restaurant Week.

“This is good because it will bring different kinds of customers here,” he explained. “Some customers, they only see us on social media and they could pop up in and know that Tropical is there.”

Each restaurant offered up an entree, a side and dessert, all for the bargain price of $20.21.

With federal assistance running dry, more than 1,000 restaurants in the big Apple have permanently closed since the beginning of the pandemic, making restaurant week all the more vital.

At Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue in Gowanus, the buzz about Restaurant Week already brought nearly a dozen first time customers to the shop.

“It gives us a reach that we haven’t had before,” Green told PIX11.

While Green welcomed the foot traffic, he said he hopes the local initiative will be followed up with action on the federal level.

“I can’t wait for the day when we can hire our entire staff back because they will be working and it means that we won’t have to be stretched thin and will be able to make more food,” he said.

A full list of participating restaurants is available at nycgo.com/restaurant-week.