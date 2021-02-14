Restaurant customers happy to eat inside again on chilly Valentine’s Day

NEW YORK — The ultimate date night on restaurant row is finally back and can now go until 11 p.m.

Indoor dining at 25 percent capacity and with longer hours returned at Becco on West 46th street just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The wine was flowing and there were flowers on the table and pasta primavera for all to enjoy.

“This is good for the economy, for people who work and for me; I have had to be dining outside,” Nally Aber, a customer, told PIX11 News.

Aber wasn’t the only one happy about the return of indoor dining.

“It’s like exciting to see New York City dining coming back,” Grace Latorre, a diner, told PIX11 News.

It was a relief to many because of the chilly temperatures.

“We’ve been eating out a lot, but with winter time, cold has been daunting,” Ryan Hint, a diner, told PIX11 News. “We enjoy being indoors where it’s warm.”

Because of the pandemic, it’s estimated close to 50 percent of all New York City restaurants may never reopen.

Here at the 27-year-old Becco, with a seating capacity of 273, the permitted 25 percent capacity means only 68 diners at a time.

So to make ends meet, without outdoor dining, they may introduce takeout and delivery, but for now, they are just grateful to be open after 11 months.

“It’s been a long time coming,” William Gallagher, Becco’s executive chef, told PIX11 News. “We’ve been very excited. All my regulars are here, all my staff. I am really excited about it.”

Across the street at Tito Murphy’s, there’s been a thriving outdoor dining scene for months, but on a cold Valentine’s Day night, diners and wait staff were happy to be indoors at 25 percent capacity as well.

“I’m feeling good,” Jadon Edwards, celebrating Valentine’s Day, told PIX11 News. “It’s nice to be inside when it’s 27 degrees cold outside. Nice to be here with my girl inside.”

Server Cody Knable was happy for the work, regardless of where it was happening.

“I am grateful to be working inside or outside,” Knable said.. “I was going a little crazy not working, now I am grateful.”

