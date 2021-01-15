Rep. Ritchie Torres discusses Capitol security, Yang mayoral endorsement

NEW YORK — From the Capitol Hill riots to voting to impeach President Donald Trump, it has been an eventful two weeks in office for Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

Torres spoke to PIX11 about how security has changed since the siege on the Capitol and whether or not he thinks the transfer of power between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden will go smoothly and without incident.

He also discussed his ongoing initiative to improve NYC’s public housing. The Department of Housing was awarded nearly $25 million to NYCHA. Torres discussed what it will be used for and how it will help NYCHA residents.

The congressman also gave NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang his endorsement, believing that he is what the city needs to rebuild.