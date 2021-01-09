Jones, AOC, Bowman call for fellow NY Rep. Malliotakis to resign over Capitol breach

NEW YORK — One incoming New York Congressional representative is calling for another to resign for what he sees as her role in inciting Wednesday’s Capitol breach.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, a Democrat responded to a pro-police video Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, tweeted out Saturday talking about how she backed the men and women of law enforcement.

“You disgraced your office on Day 4 and got a Capitol Police officer killed through telling a vicious lie that incited Wednesday’s insurrection,” Jones wrote. “New Yorkers everywhere are embarrassed by you. Resign.”

You disgraced your office on Day 4 and got a Capitol Police officer killed through telling a vicious lie that incited Wednesday’s insurrection.



New Yorkers everywhere are embarrassed by you. Resign. https://t.co/sZKWnUgZdd — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) January 9, 2021

Malliotakis was among a group of pro-Trump lawmakers who wanted Congress to investigate what they called “significant voting irregularities” in several states during the 2020 Presidential Election. This comes after Wednesday’s violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a Trump-incited mob believing the election to have been stolen.

This comes on the same day as a rally held to protest Malliotakis’ actions outside her office in Bay Ridge which State Sen. Diane Savino spoke at.

Later on Saturday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, another New York Democrat, also called on Malliotakis to resign. The tweet was retweeted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Nope. Those words are empty. You voted to deny democracy. Your lies got an officer killed by a fascist mob.



Resign. You don’t represent New York. https://t.co/i5DZPw6hPc — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 10, 2021