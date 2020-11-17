Regional transit agencies create mask force as MTA gets ready to discuss budget

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Face coverings are required to ride on all transit systems from the airport to the subway and now the MTA, Port Authority, PATH, NJ Transit, Amtrak and the Philadelphia system have organized a regional mask force.

The effort was originally created this summer by the NYC Transit Chief Customer Service Officer Sarah Meyer and the team. It focuses on the proper way to wear a mask and how it can keep others safe.

“It’s truly exciting to see how customers have embraced the Mask Force and are happy and grateful to see us out in the system. Our employees and volunteers are so committed to this effort and they’re making a difference in helping to the flatten the curve,” Meyer said.

NYPD Transit Bureau officers along with MTA police are tasked with enforcement, as are representatives from other transit agencies.

Regulations require a mask and it’s a $50 fine if a rider refuses to comply with the order.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye said 10 summonses had been written in what has been thousands of interactions.

Officials have emphasized the wearing of masks because it helps create a safer trip.

The agency budget is mostly tied to ridership. If ridership doesn’t come back, service would be cut even more and it would also create crowding conditions.

On Wednesday at the monthly board meeting, MTA staff will outline next year’s financial plan, which includes proposals to eliminate some weekend transit service and cut some weekday service by 40 percent.

Foye will repeat the $12 billion request for second round of federal aid to keep the system operating through 2021.

“No one wants to reduce service or lay-offs any of our heroic colleagues. Our hands may be forced if the federal government doesn’t come through with the funding,” Foye said.

The agency is also expected again to discuss borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars from the Federal Reserve.

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano was not pleased.

“The MTA’s budget proposal is an outrageous and cowardly surrender to the Coronavirus, and a slap in the face of every transit worker,” Utano said in a statement. “TWU Local 100, and the 40,000 transit workers who have risked life and limb to defeat the virus, reject this budget and demand the MTA withdraw it. Go back to the drawing board and come up with real solutions.”