Recycle holiday trees during annual NYC Mulchfest

NEW YORK — Decorations are in storage and trees are in the trash.

The New York City Parks Department has sponsored the annual recycling event called “Mulchfest” for decades.

Last year, a record number of 50,000 trees were transformed into mulch for parks, community gardens and street tree beds.

Sixty-seven locations around the city will accept trees through Saturday, Jan. 9.

Click here to check locations in the boroughs.

Thirty-three of those places will be chipping trees into mulch on Saturday, the final day of this year’s event.

Crews with the NYC Department of Sanitation pick up trees curbside. Those are also mulched.

Separate tree trucks make those runs. It may be a different garbage or recycling schedule. Trees can be left through Jan. 15, 2021.