Recall issued for kosher meat, poultry in New York

NEW YORK — The USDA issued a recall on Friday of kosher meat and poultry products shipped to retail locations in New York.

The recall includes about 61,504 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry from Continental Glatt Kosher Meats Corp., operating as First Choice Kosher Meat & Deli Inc., that were produced and shipped without federal inspection, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The meat and poultry items subject to recall have an establishment number of “EST. 40009” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.

The products were produced between June 26 and Nov. 20, and have varying sell-by dates ranging from Oct. 2 through April 18, 2021, according to the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from consuming the products, however, the agency is concerned consumers may have the meat stored in refrigerators or freezers.

Anyone who has purchased the products should not consume them, the USDA said in its recall alert.

