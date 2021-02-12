Read: Local student shares poem, plea to Biden for safe reopening

NEW YORK — Behruz Mahmudov, 16, is a student at Forest HillsHigh School.

Friday, he shared his poetic plea to the leader of the free world: open up the country safely while protecting our freedoms.

Read Mahmudov’s poem here:

Dear Mr. President,

I’m writing to say be careful please, implementing measures to fight disease, to protect our civil liberties.

Freedom of speech is information flow for important facts we need to know. Everyone must have a voice this isn’t simply a matter of choice.

Freedom from discrimination please don’t attack the Chinese for the spread of the Covid disease but you should take a careful look at the measures the Chinese government took.

Freedom of religion when you make decisions to re-open houses of all religions we don’t want it to happen at the cost of even more lives being lost.

Freedom of movement you gave the orders to shut down many borders but the length of time should be designed so this freedom isn’t under minded

Freedom of assembly of course it would be outrageous not to protect us from those contagious. You’re monitoring us to trace and track but when Covid is over we want this freedom back.