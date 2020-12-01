Rapper Casanova wanted by FBI; another alleged gang member charged with teen’s death in NY

NEW YORK — UPDATE: Brooklyn rapper Casanova surrendered to police in Manhattan Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

Prosecutors charged 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang in connection with various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms and fraud offenses, officials said.

All but one of the alleged members were in custody as of Tuesday; rapper Casanova was still being sought by the FBI. Officials said he’s believed to be in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Officials charged Brandon Soto in connection with the Sept. 21 murder of a 15-year-old minor in Poughkeepsie. The accused individuals also allegedly defrauded COVID-19 economic assistance programs, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

“Because of that, communities across the Southern District – from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City – suffered,” Strauss said.

The alleged crimes span a wide swath of New York: on June 12, Naya Austin, Dezon Washington and Jordan Ingram allegedly robbed a rival drug dealer at gunpoint in Peekskill; on July 20, Stephen Hugh allegedly shot at rival gang members in New Rochelle and on Aug. 28 of 2018, Brinae Thornton allegedly shot at a rival gang member in Brooklyn.