Rapper ‘A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’ arrested in NJ on gun, drug charges

Artist J. Dubose aka A Boogie wit da Hoodie attends the world premiere of the Starz television series “Power” final season at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW JERSEY — Rapper “A Boogie With Da Hoodie,” a Bronx native who gained national prominence over the years, was arrested Monday on gun and drug charges in his New Jersey home, officials said Tuesday.

The rapper, whose legal name is Artist Dubose, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana after police executed a search warrant at his Demarest home. His manager and security guard also face charges, officials said.

Four guns were seized from the residence, along with high capacity magazines, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators said they also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Quashaun Hagler was also arrested at Dubose’s residence and faces similar charges. Samblou Camara was arrested from his Bergenfield residence, officials said. He faces charges of marijuana possession.

Dubose was named to XXL’s Freshman Class in 2017, a right of passage for up-and-coming rappers. His 2018 album Hoodie Szn debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His follow up, Artist 2.0, peaked at No. 2 in February 2020.

He was born in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, where he spent much of his childhood.