Rally on Long Island over shooting of Jacob Blake, racial injustice

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MERRICK, N.Y. — At least 150 people showed up for a rally in Merrick where protesters gathered in the parking lot of the LIRR train station, fighting for social justice yet again.

The Freeport man who’s violent arrest late last year was caught on video was one of the speakers.

“Stop killing us black folks for nothing, stop shooting us, stop choking us, stop suffocating us, stop beating us,” pleaded Akbar Rogers.

Rogers was arrested on outstanding warrants in December. Cellphone video shot by witnesses appear to show a group of Freeport police officers repeatedly beating him and deploying Tasers, and then dragging him over a fence as he screams.

Others tonight, including Michael Dube, also recounted their own experiences with police.

“I had a knee on my neck when I was underage by the police,” said Dube, drawing a parallel to George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a knee chokehold by a police officer. “I went through police brutality so I know what it’s like, every single year, every single day, every hour, another Black man is dying, unarmed.”

Tonight‘s call for police reform comes from the latest high-profile police encounter involving a Black civilian. This time, it happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Jacob Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back by police.

On the third night of unrest following the shooting, there was a deadly clash where two people were killed.

“Last night, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, was involved in the use of firearms to resolve whatever conflict was in place,” said Dan Miskinis, Chief of the Kenosha Police Dept.

Authorities announced the arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse. Video from last night shows a person with a long gun opening fire during the protest but police have not confirmed if the teenager is the person seen.

In Merrick this evening, protesters of all generations came out to speak their voice.

“We all share the same blood, we all share the same color,” said Davonte Hawkins. “There is a time when we have to say enough is enough and it is that time.”

Equashia Green came to the march and rally with her father, Eric Brown.

“For me, to see that happen to a fellow Black person, it’s alarming it’s scary,” said Green.

“People saying when is the protesting going to stop — when is the injustice going to stop? We’ll stop when that stops,” said Brown.

The National Guard has been deployed to Kenosha, as they are anticipating another night of unrest.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois. An extradition hearing has been scheduled for Friday.