Woman throws glass bottle at Black jogger, yells racial slur in Queens: NYPD

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for a woman who threw a bottle at a jogger and called her a racial slur in Queens last month, according to the NYPD.
The 37-year-old victim, who is Black, was jogging near 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside around noon on Aug. 17 when a woman hurled a glass bottle at her back and called her the N-word, police said.
The suspect continued to yell at the victim, who jogged away without injury, police said.
The NYPD released video of the incident and a photo of the suspect on Wednesday.
The attack is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.
Police are looking for a woman who threw a glass bottle at a Black jogger and called her a racial slur in Queens, per the NYPD.— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 16, 2020
More details: https://t.co/BoQtChoZL4 pic.twitter.com/9UiIPluZE2
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).