Woman throws glass bottle at Black jogger, yells racial slur in Queens: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
woman throws glass bottle at black jogger

Police are looking for this woman in connection with a possible hate crime attack on a Black jogger on Aug. 17, 2020, according to the NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for a woman who threw a bottle at a jogger and called her a racial slur in Queens last month, according to the NYPD.

The 37-year-old victim, who is Black, was jogging near 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside around noon on Aug. 17 when a woman hurled a glass bottle at her back and called her the N-word, police said.

The suspect continued to yell at the victim, who jogged away without injury, police said.

The NYPD released video of the incident and a photo of the suspect on Wednesday.

The attack is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore