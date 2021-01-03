Woman shot, killed in Queens; suspect on the loose: NYPD

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

NORTH CORONA, Queens — Police are on the hunt for a man who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Queens on Saturday.

The shooting happened on 97th Street in North Corona around 3:36 p.m., according to investigators.

Josefina Perez De La Rosa was hit in the torso and died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 50s last seen wearing blue jeans and a beige jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).