Woman hit by car, killed at Queens car wash

OZONE PARK, Queens — A woman was struck and killed at a Queens car wash Monday by a man who worked at the business, officials said.

It happened at around 2 p.m. at a car wash near the corner of Cross Bay Boulevard and Gold Street, officials said.

The man, Edwin Vargas, 43, was an employee of the car wash, police said. As he was leaving the car wash bay, he hit the woman, 54, a customer at the car wash, with his vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Vargas then struck a parked car before his Jeep Liberty came to rest, police said. He was taken into police custody at the scene.

He’s charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, DWI and DWAI, police said.

Vargas had a blood alcohol level of 0.115%, an NYPD spokesperson said Tuesday. A blood alcohol level of .08% or higher is legally considered intoxicated.

