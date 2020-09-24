Woman found stabbed to death in her Queens apartment: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EDGEMERE, Queens — Cops are investigating after a Queens woman was found fatally stabbed in her apartment early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. after a 911 call for an assault in the residential building on Beach 58th Street, in the Edgemere neighborhood on the Rockaway Peninsula.

Upon arrival, responding officers found the 43-year-old woman, lying on a bed with stab wounds to the upper torso. She was unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

EMS also responded and soon after pronounced her dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by police as Ivette Villar, who resided in the apartment.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday but authorities said the investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Mayor de Blasio tours Citi Field vaccine site

Queens non-profits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo