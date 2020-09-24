Woman found stabbed to death in her Queens apartment: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EDGEMERE, Queens — Cops are investigating after a Queens woman was found fatally stabbed in her apartment early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. after a 911 call for an assault in the residential building on Beach 58th Street, in the Edgemere neighborhood on the Rockaway Peninsula.

Upon arrival, responding officers found the 43-year-old woman, lying on a bed with stab wounds to the upper torso. She was unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

EMS also responded and soon after pronounced her dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by police as Ivette Villar, who resided in the apartment.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday but authorities said the investigation remained ongoing.

