Woman found dead in hallway of Queens apartment building: NYPD

CORONA, Queens — Police launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the hallway of a Queens apartment building early Monday.

Authorities responded to the LeFrak City Apartments along 57th Avenue in Corona around 4 a.m. and found a 28-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive on the fifth-floor hallway, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her identity has not been released pending family notification, but police said she is from North Carolina.

The woman had bruises throughout her body, according to police sources.

