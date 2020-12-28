Woman found dead outside her Queens apartment: police

CORONA, Queens — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside her Queens apartment unit Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of an unconscious woman inside the Lefrack City apartment building in the vicinity of 57th Avenue and 97th Street in Corona around 3:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 54-year-old Renee Harris lying in front of her apartment unit.

She was talent to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said,

Harris was found with wounds to her left chest and the back of her right shoulder, according to police.

Her death has been deemed a homicide.

Harris’ family is offering a cash reward for anyone who may have any information that leads to an arrest.

