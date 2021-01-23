Woman bitten, held at knifepoint during attempted rape in Queens: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with an attempted rape in Woodhaven, Queens on Jan. 22, 2021.

WOODHAVEN, Queens — Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on a Queens streets Friday night.

The 58-year-old victim was walking north on 92nd Street, near 89th Avenue in Woodhaven, around 6:30 p.m. when a man pushed her to the ground and displayed a knife, according to investigators.

The suspect took $5 from the woman, then covered her mouth and told her not to scream as he began to pull down her pants, police said. He bit her on her exposed left hip before a good Samaritan intervened, officials said.

The suspect fled south on 92nd Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and treated for the bite wound on her hip, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as about 30 years old with a medium build and black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

