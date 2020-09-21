Woman arrested after she allegedly threw glass bottle at Black jogger, yelled racial slur in Queens

Queens

woman throws glass bottle at black jogger

Police are looking for this woman in connection with a possible hate crime attack on a Black jogger on Aug. 17, 2020, according to the NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police arrested a 53-year-old woman Monday who allegedly threw a bottle at a jogger and called her a racial slur in Queens.

The NYPD charged Lorena Delaguna with attempted assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Delaguna allegedly attacked the 37-year-old victim, who is Black, near 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside around noon on Aug. 17, police said. She is accused of hurling a glass bottle at the victim’s back and calling her the N-word, police said.

The suspect continued to yell at the victim, who jogged away without injury, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

