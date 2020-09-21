Woman arrested after she allegedly threw glass bottle at Black jogger, yelled racial slur in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police arrested a 53-year-old woman Monday who allegedly threw a bottle at a jogger and called her a racial slur in Queens.
The NYPD charged Lorena Delaguna with attempted assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.
Delaguna allegedly attacked the 37-year-old victim, who is Black, near 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside around noon on Aug. 17, police said. She is accused of hurling a glass bottle at the victim’s back and calling her the N-word, police said.
The suspect continued to yell at the victim, who jogged away without injury, police said.
