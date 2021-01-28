Water main break floods Queens streets; people rescued from vehicles

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A water main break left vehicles trapped in flooded streets in Queens Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the area near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City around 3:30 a.m.

Video shows water nearly waist-high overflowing the street and several vehicles waterlogged at the location. FDNY crews were also seen rescuing people trapped in their vehicles.

The Department of Environmental Protection and Con Edison are on scene, according to the FDNY.

As of 7 a.m. water levels on the streets have decreased.

Housing reported no water in buildings, FDNY said.

Streets are closed along Vernon Boulevard between 41st Avenue and Queens Plaza South.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.