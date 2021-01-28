Water main break floods Queens streets; people rescued from vehicles

Queens

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A water main break left vehicles trapped in flooded streets in Queens Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the area near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City around 3:30 a.m.

Video shows water nearly waist-high overflowing the street and several vehicles waterlogged at the location. FDNY crews were also seen rescuing people trapped in their vehicles.

The Department of Environmental Protection and Con Edison are on scene, according to the FDNY.

As of 7 a.m. water levels on the streets have decreased.

Housing reported no water in buildings, FDNY said.

Streets are closed along Vernon Boulevard between 41st Avenue and Queens Plaza South.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Funeral for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver in Queens

Funeral held for NYPD officer killed by alleged drunk driver

Man killed as car crashes into Queens outdoor dining structure

1 killed, 1 hurt in Queens outdoor dining crash

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

Woman charged in officer's death said she was drinking, smoking

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss