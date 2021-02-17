Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, Feb. 18

QUEENS, NY— Queens Borough President Donovan Richards today announced the ongoing Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair series hosted by the Queens Borough President’s Office — connecting Queens job seekers with a wide array of employment opportunities across a variety of industries — will continue into 2021.

The next Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair will be held on Thursday, February 18 at 2:00 PM, in partnership with 10 featured employers and recruiters: CAMBA, Inc., The Child Center of New York, Commonpoint Queens, Council for Airport Opportunity, Empire Vets, Forest Hills Financial Group, the New York City Children’s Center, Queens Centers for Progress, WestHab, Inc. and Workforce1 Career Center.

Prospective applicants interested in participating via Zoom must RSVP by Wednesday, February 17 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp.

“The unprecedented economic wounds inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic have been deep and enduring, especially for our communities of color hardest hit by the virus,” said Borough President RICHARDS. “Our ultimate recovery and rebuild as a borough must center on connecting our unmatched talent with available employment opportunities as quickly and efficiently as possible, and Queens is grateful to our hiring partners who have stepped up to participate in this critical process.”

WPIX-TV (PIX11) will return as a media partner for this employment recruitment initiative, after promoting previous recruitment fairs in the fall of 2020. The station will continue to support the upcoming fair with promotional assistance over its airwaves and on its website at www.pix11.com.

Held the third Thursday of each month, the February 18 Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair will be held online from 2:00pm to 3:30pm and live streamed at www.queensbp.org. Prospective applicants interested in participating in the live interactive Q&A via Zoom Webinar must RSVP by Wednesday, February 17 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp. Instructions on how to participate will be emailed the day of the event to those who register.

Participants and viewers will hear brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill numerous positions in a variety of service fields, including aviation, transportation, developmental support, retail, finance and more.

The ongoing hiring push comes as Queens’ unemployment rate sits at 10.7 percent as of December 2020, down from a high of 21.6 percent in June 2020 — but still 7.7 percent higher than February 2020’s pre-pandemic low of 3.0 percent.

According to the New York State Department of Labor’s most recent publicly available figures, more than 25,000 New York City residents filed an unemployment claim for the first time during the week of January 18. Between March 9, 2020 and January 23, 2021, more than 2.32 million New York City residents have filed unemployment claims — a 709 percent increase from the same time period one year earlier.

WHAT: Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair

WHEN: Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 2-3:30 PM

WHERE: Live stream: www.queensbp.org

