Video: Victims held at gunpoint during Queens home invasion

Two home invasion suspects held six people, including two children, at gun point during a Queens break-in on Feb. 5, 2021, police said.

WOODHAVEN, QUEENS — Harrowing new video released by the NYPD Saturday morning shows two suspects terrorizing victims at gunpoint during a Queens home invasion.

The suspects broke into the home, located near 89th Street and 85th Road in Woodhaven, through a basement window just before 3 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Once inside, they displayed guns and tied up three men, ages 18, 30 and 34, as well as a 28-year-old woman, police said. A 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were also home at the time but police said they were not bound or injured.

Video shows one of the suspects standing over a victim on the ground while pointing a gun at his back.

New video released by police shows two suspects terrorizing victims at gunpoint during a Queens home invasion.



More on the investigation: https://t.co/ZUtddvAWM3 pic.twitter.com/6lkqySlrgJ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 6, 2021

The suspects demanded money and jewelry but only fled the house with a key to a safety deposit box, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Police said this is the second time in just over a week that the house was targeted in a home invasion. On Jan. 27, thieves broke in through a window, tied up the occupants and stole an undisclosed amount of cash as well as 25 women’s purses, officials said.

Authorities described the suspects as two men between 20 and 30 years old. One man is about 6 feet tall and the other is around 5’7” with a thin build, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

