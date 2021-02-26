VIDEO: Car strikes another vehicle, flees during police pursuit on Long Island Expressway in Queens

REGO PARK, Queens — A police pursuit on the Long Island Expressway was caught on AIR11 video Friday morning.

Officers attempted to stop traffic on the eastbound lanes of the LIE near 108th Street while an overturned vehicle on the highway blocked several lanes and caused major traffic backup.

An officer tried to shut down the lanes while a flatbed tow truck was being moved into position. However, a white vehicle kept driving, almost striking the officer, AIR11 footage showed. Police later confirmed the officer was clipped by the mirror of the vehicle.

Another police car drove after the vehicle, which exited the highway, and struck another vehicle before fleeing, footage showed.

The overturned vehicle has since been cleared, but traffic is expected to continue.

PIX11 reached out to authorities for more information.