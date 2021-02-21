Unmasked in Queens: More than 300 found inside unlicensed bar

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Deputy sheriffs found more than 300 people inside an unlicensed bar in Queens on Sunday, officials said.

They spotted two men as they let small groups into Sueno Americano Bar and Restaurant on Junction Boulevard. As they watched from Saturday night into Sunday, 220 patrons entered over the course of three hours.

Once in the building, deputies found four exits locked from inside, officials said.

Patrons inside danced, smoked hookah and drank, according to the New York City Sheriff’s Office. They did not social distance or wear masks.

Deputies issued tickets to the business, a DJ and several of the customers for a variety of offenses.