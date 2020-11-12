Three attempted rapes reported in Queens; teen, 2 women fight man off

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KEW GARDENS, Queens — Police launched an investigation into three attempted rapes in Queens they believe one man is behind, a NYPD spokeswoman said Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl on Thursday told police a man in black clothing grabbed her, pushed her into bushes and tried to forcibly remove her pants as she walked near 118th Street and 84th Avenue, officials said. The teen fought the man off.

Two hours later, about a mile away, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside of Forest Park. Officers found a 24-year-old woman who said she was attacked by a man in black and orange clothing along a trail near Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard.

The man was able to take off the woman’s pants before she fought him off and ran away, police said. Emergency medical services took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

A third incident was later reported, taking place on 104th Street, about two hours before the attempted assault of the 14-year-old. The unidentified male approached the victim, a 20-year-old female, from the front, put his arms around her and lifted her up while grabbing her buttocks, police said.

The victim resisted and the unidentified male put her down and fled on foot. The victim was unharmed.

No arrests have been made. Police said the suspect is 5-feet 8-inches with a slim build. He was wearing a t-shirt, beige cargo shorts and white sneakers.

Correction: The teen’s age has been corrected.