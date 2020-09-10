Tiffany Cabán to run for City Council in District 22

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — Public defender Tiffany Cabán will run for New York City Council in District 22 to represent parts of Astoria, East Elmhurst and Rikers Island in 2021, she announced Thursday.

Cabán ran an insurgent campaign for Queens District Attorney in 2019, losing by under 60 votes.

District 22’s seat on the council is currently held by Costa Constantinides, who will be term-limited out of the seat after next year.

Cabán launched her campaign with endorsements from state and city leaders, including State Sen. Jessica Ramos, New York State Sen. Mike Gianaris, NYC Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer, AD 36 District Leader-elect Zachariah Boyer, Astoria Democratic District Leader-elect Shawna Morlock, Community Organizer Rana Abdelhamid, Democratic nominee for the 34th District of the New York State Assembly Jessica González-Rojas, and Queens organizer Jesse Cerrotti. Cabán’s 2019 campaign was endorsed by the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

“I am running because this is where the work is,” said Cabán in a statement. “I’m running for city council because I love this community. From Astoria, to Rikers Island; from Jackson Heights, to Woodside, to East Elmhurst, I am running to represent every single person, in every single corner, of this district. I love the people who live here, and I believe that change is possible.”

Currently, a total of nine Democratic candidates are running for the seat. The election will be held Nov. 2, 2021. No date has been set for the primary.

A Queens native, Cabán was born in Richmond Hill, Queens to Puerto Rican parents who grew up in the Woodside Houses. She was a public defender before challenging Melinda Katz for Queens DA in 2019.

