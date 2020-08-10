Tensions high in Fresh Meadows over hotel housing former inmates

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — Long-time residents of a residential Queens neighborhood are furious that some 100 people recently released from prison are being housed at a hotel right across the street from their homes.

“It’s horrible. It’s not right for the community — he hard working people that own houses here for many years,” said Victor Rojas, who has lived in Fresh Meadows for 25 years.

The people being housed in the hotel have no stable housing, so in order to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19, they’re being housed at the Whyndam Garden on 186th Street.

Julio Medina runs the non-profit in charge of staffing the hotel.

“Rikers island — you cannot social distance,” said Medina. “We had to get people out of Rikers Island, and I know the residents of Fresh Meadows may not care about this, but we didn’t want them to die on Rikers Island.”

Community activist Kenneth Liu said the residents just want the city to explain to them who is being housed at the hotel.

“People in Fresh Meadows care, but they can’t care about something that they don’t know,” he said.

But one man who is living at the hotel said it’s about race. He didn’t want to be identified.

Most of the Fresh Meadows residents nearby are Asian and white, while the hotel residents are mostly Black and Latino.

“They’re not used to being around us. Let’s keep it real,” he said. “So now when they see us, all they’re thinking about is ‘Look at this, the people moving into our neighborhood.’ They didn’t even give us a chance!”

The long time residents said it’s about quality of life issues. Some of them are installing surveillance cameras. One neighbor even reportedly moved out.

“I think what they’re saying is, “We are seeing five black people congregating in the front and we’re afraid,’ and say that so at least we can manage this conversation in a very authentic way,” Medina said.

In a statement, the city said:

The outbreak of COVID-19 in March presented City officials with a dire public healthcare crisis. In response to the dual urgency of protecting those in our care in both our jail system and our homeless system, the City stood up a number of hotels across the city on an emergency basis to safely house the relatively small population that otherwise would have entered the shelter system, or simply returned to those communities already most impacted by COVID-19.

We are committed to addressing any community concerns that arise. However, we stand firmly behind the benefit of providing fellow New Yorkers who don’t otherwise have a place to stay with non-congregate housing during a global pandemic.