Teen arrested in Queens golf-course assault that left 79-year-old man dead: police

FOREST PARK, Queens — A teenager is facing charges in an assault at a Queens golf course that left a 79-year-old employee dead in September, the NYPD said.

Cops arrested David Mangaran, 19, on Wednesday afternoon in Queens, officials said.

He was hit with felony assault charges, according to police.

Back on Sept. 8 at the Forest Park Golf Course, William Hinchey got into a verbal dispute with a group of men riding bicycles, which escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

Authorities said Hinchey was pushed to the ground and broke bones in his pelvic area.

He was taken to a local hospital, and after being transferred to another location, was pronounced dead on Sept. 11, officials said.

Police said Hinchey worked at the golf course on Forest Park Drive.