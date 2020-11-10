Syracuse, Binghamton, Brooklyn, St. Lucie to stay with Mets

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson diagnosed with cancer

during a game at Citi Field on April 21, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

FLUSHING, Queens — Syracuse, Binghamton, Brooklyn and St. Lucie will be the New York Mets’ four minor league affiliates next year, leaving Columbia, South Carolina and Kingsport, Tennessee, to be dropped.

Returning Mets president Sandy Alderson made the announcement during a news conference to introduce Steven Cohen, who bought the Mets last week from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion.

Syracuse is the Mets top farm team at Triple-A. Alderson did not give the level for Binghamton and Brooklyn.

It appears St. Lucie will be low Class A next year.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the proper spelling of one of the cities.

