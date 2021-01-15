Son charged with murder after father stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD

Police and FDNY on the scene after a 72-year-old man was fatally stabbed and three family members were hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Queens home Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, according to the NYPD.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A man has been hit with murder charges after his father was stabbed to death in the family’s Queens home early Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said Jamie Walker, 30, was first taken into custody at the scene and was later arrested after being evaluated at a local hospital.

Walker is expected to be charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. to the home on Hempstead Avenue, between 221st and 222nd streets, in the Queens Village neighborhood, the NYPD said.

Responding officers first encountered Walker acting “erratically” in the hallway before allegedly telling the cops, “I stabbed my father,” according to an NYPD spokesperson.

He was immediately taken into police custody and taken for evaluation.

Police soon discovered his 72-year-old father, Loandows Walker, in the apartment’s bathroom with stab wounds to the torso, according to officials. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

An officer then found three other people, believed to be family members, laying unconscious on a mattress with no visible injuries, police said. A spokesperson for the NYPD said they had “faint” pulses.

They were rushed to local hospitals in critical condition. Police said they were expected to survive at a briefing later that morning.

The patients were a woman in her 70s, believed to be Walker’s mother, a man in his 30s believed to be his brother, and a 29-year-old woman thought to be the brother’s wife, NYPD officials said at the briefing.

Officials were conducting toxicology reports on the three victims found unconscious to see if they had been poisoned, sources told PIX11’s Cristian Benavides, though no determination had been made yet.

Authorities said a pair of scissors were recovered from the hallway of the building but that it was not yet clear if it was the weapon used in the stabbing.

Police noted at Thursday’s briefing that there was no history of 911 calls from this address for domestic violence or anything else.

The NYPD held a press briefing with details Thursday. Watch below: