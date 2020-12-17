Snow cleanup adds to challenges in parts of South Jamaica

Queens

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Almost everyone in the city gets a headache right after snow storms with the shoveling and digging out.

It’s an inconvenience no matter where you live, but for some homeowners in South Jamaica, Queens, its a hassle on another level.

“I’m a prisoner, I’m stuck with no snow, I can’t get out,” said one Laura Peer, who has lived on a small, dead end street off Linden Blvd for 30 years.

She tells PIX11 News that for the most part, city plow trucks just pass them by, leaving her and her neighbors to fend for themselves.

“I can’t keep doing this. I’m getting old, they never come.”

Thursday afternoon, hours after the last snowfall, driving through Jackson Heights was a bit tricky and we found several streets that haven’t been touched by a plow and frustration is building.

But the city tells a different story that everything is going smooth.

And a spokesperson for the Department of Sanitation sent us and update, saying “by 7 a.m. this morning, the department completed at least one plowing and salting pass on every street citywide.”

Residents are advised to call 311 if they haven’t been plowed properly.

