Sister of Crown Heights murder victim speaks out, pleas for help in identifying brother’s killer

ST. ALBANS, Queens — As police hunt for the person who killed a Crown Heights man during a robbery attempt, his sister asks the public for help.

“He was a hard worker. He may have had a traumatic brain injury at 2 but he was very self sufficient and he has a family who loves him even in death,” Leslyn Cummings, the sister of the victim, told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview.

Cummings received the phone call from police that no big sister should ever get.

The St. Albans, Queens social worker was told that her 46-year-old brother, Malcolm Holder, had been found dead in his Crown Heights apartment by his home health aide, possibly the victim of a botched robbery. He was face down in his living room, his hands and feet bound.

The medical examiner’s officer said he was strangled.

“My brother would never open the door to someone who didn’t know him,” Cummings said. “Police have been working very hard. They’ve been very helpful, five or six calls today.”

His big sister says Malcolm loved his large, extended family and his job at Home Depot.

As cousins arrived with food for Leslyn, her husband and two daughters, they all began making funeral plans, which involve flying their mother up from Guyana.

“We all loved him,” Cummings said. “He’s my mother’s baby. He was the last child of five.”

Leslyn Cummings has an urgent heartfelt plea to anyone who knows anything about the murder of her baby brother, Malcolm.

“If you are out there and you know something, please just turn yourself in,” Cummings said through her tears. “Somebody please say something. I am appealing to you.”