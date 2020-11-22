Sheriffs bust Queens swingers club with more than 80 people inside

Queens

QueensSwingersClub

ASTORIA, Quees — Deputy sheriffs shut down an illegal swingers club early on Sunday, officials said.

More than 80 people were inside the 20th Avenue club, which is in a coronavirus yellow zone, according to the New York City Sheriffs Office.

There was also no liquor license.

Officials charged two organizers and one patron with multiple misdemeanors.

In recent weeks, deputy sheriffs also shut down a Brooklyn party, a club in the Bronx, a Brooklyn Halloween party, a party at a Queens catering hall, a Bronx warehouse party, a rave in Brooklyn and a rave in a Queens park.

Sunday’s bust happened as New York continued to deal with rising coronavirus numbers.

