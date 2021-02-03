Rockaway Beach flooding after snowstorm is ‘like Antarctica’

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — When it floods in Rockaway Beach, it really floods.

Resident Mona Hubbard said, “It’s like a river down there, you need a rowboat to get out of here.”

Hubbard recorded video Tuesday from her apartment as she watched her neighbor fight through coastal flood waters.

She described her street, Beach 84th Street, Wednesday.

“It’s snows then the high tide comes up so it overflows and it’s like the Antarctica her out here,” she said.

It’s an on going problem for people who live on her block. Citizen App video showed a city sanitation truck being swept away —the water right up to the door.

Long time resident Wanda McDowell said she feels like a prisoner in her own home whenever there is high tide or a storm.

“We are trapped in,” she said. “We can’t go anywhere.”

By Wednesday afternoon the water receded but the clean up has not started; the fear is the water will come back.

Neighbors have called 311 to complain; it’s not only water from the bay, but they are dealing with raw sewage flooding the street as well.