Republican district leader in Queens charged in Capitol riot: officials

Philip Grillo

Philip Grillo was captured on surveillance video breaching the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors said.

GLEN OAKS, Queens — The FBI arrested a Republican district leader in Queens on Monday afternoon for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, officials announced Tuesday.

Surveillance video captured Glen Oaks resident Philip Grillo, 46, breaching the Capitol building through a broken window and marching through the halls holding a red megaphone, according to court documents.

The GOP leader in District 24 was also allegedly part of a group of protesters who got into a confrontation with Capitol police inside the building, court documents show.

Investigators were able to identify Grillo by the distinctive Knights of Columbus jacket he wore during the insurrection, according to officials.

He was arrested at his girlfriend’s residence, which is also located in Glen Oaks, and was expected to face a felony charge in federal court on Tuesday, officials said.

The FBI also arrested a retired NYPD officer for his role in the Capitol riot, officials said.

Thomas Webster was taken into custody on Monday, according to the FBI. An NYPD spokesperson said he retired from the department in May 2011.

Webster was ordered detained pending his removal to Washington, D.C., where he will face charges, according to the Department of Justice.

