Queens woman charged with repeated attempts to poison husband

QUEENS — A 70-year-old Queens woman has been charged with attempted assault and other crimes for allegedly poisoning her husband with an ant and roach killer on more than one occasion inside the couple’s Oakland Gardens home, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Suncha Tinevra faces charges of attempted assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

“Domestic violence is not limited to mental and physical abuse, the defendant in this case allegedly used deception to sicken her spouse,” said Katz in a statement. “The victim did become sick, but thankfully did not die. The defendant now faces serious charges for her alleged actions.”

The defendant was caught on video surveillance Jan. 12 squeezing a white, powdery substance from a bottle with a red cap and yellow label that Tinevra had gotten from the cabinet under the sink. She’s accused of doing this on two or three occasions. The label indicated that the contents of the bottle were 100% boric acid and is used to kill ants and roaches.

Tinevra faces up to four years in prison if convicted. Her next court date is set for March 10.