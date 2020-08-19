Queens water main break causes traffic delays

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ELMHURST, Queens — Crews are working to fix a water main break in Queens Wednesday morning.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, the “water condition” on the edge of the Elmhurst neighborhood, near the intersection of 69th Street and Queens Boulevard around 10 a.m. Queens Boulevard remained open to traffic. It occurred near a construction site.

Businesses in the area are dealing with flooding in their basements.

People in the area were told to expect emergency personnel and traffic delays in the area.