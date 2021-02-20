Queens robbers zip-tied, pistol whipped victims before making off with $40,000: police

JAMAICA, Queens — Three men zip-tied and pistol-whipped their victims before making off with $40,000 in a Friday evening robbery in Queens, police said.

The three men entered the backyard of a residence near 146th Street and 116th avenue through an open side entrance at around 5:19 p.m. Friday. They displayed handguns and told the five victims to lay on the ground. Once they were on the ground, they were restrained with zip-ties.

One of the three ordered a 43-year-old man to go inside the house. Once inside, he was asked “where’s the money?” before striking the man in the head with his handgun, causing a facial laceration, authorities said.

The three men then searched the residence and took $40,000 in cash before fleeing northbound on 146th Street, then eastbound on 116th Avenue. The victim with facial lacerations refused medical attention and none of the other victims were hurt.

The three sought are all adult males. One is described as having a thin build and last seen wearing a face mask, black jacket, black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers; a second as having a heavy build, last seen in a black face mask, black jacket, black pants and black sneakers; the third with a thin build, last seen in a blue surgical mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, blue gloves, black sneakers and holding a duffel bag.

