Queens residents volunteer to clean up their community

JAMAICA, Queens — There have been a lot of changes since the pandemic hit New York City, including more trash on the streets.

The Department of Sanitation says they’re doing their best, despite budget cuts. They’re asking New Yorkers to do their part too. In Jamaica, Queens, one group is certainly doing that.

Frank Wallz is on a crusade to clean up his Queens community and other neighborhoods that may need a broom and some caring hands.

The Queens barber spent the day with a few men on a good mission — cleaning up 142nd Street near Rockaway Boulevard in Jamaica. They did everything from sweeping, to picking up piles of trash, to trimming tree branches.

“Since the coronavirus we been out here,” Wallz told PIX11 News.

Sanitation workers who have been working throughout the pandemic tell PIX11 budget cuts have heavily impacted their jobs. Still, they’re working their hardest to keep the city clean but they say New Yorkers, many who have been working from home, have been adding to the litter, throwing used masks and gloves on the ground and leaving junk on the sidewalk instead of placing it in bins or dumpsters.

“This is our community, why would you want to add more trash to it?,” asked Wallz. “We trying to keep it clean and safe but y’all adding to the problem.”

And that’s why when he’s not working, he’s still rolling up his sleeves, getting rid of garbage left on the pavement, one neighborhood at a time.

“Demolition, cutting down the trees, cleaning all the garbage, anything from wood to TV’s they dump. It’s the right thing to do.”

The 35-year old who has been volunteering with his church for years, says it’s a dirty job, but he’s not going to stop and encourages others to do the same.

“If there’s a garbage can throw it in the garbage can,” Wallz said “Everyone should be cleaning up after themselves, anywhere. Queens, Brooklyn, if you see something, pick it up.”

The men in this community say they’re not done, that they’re going to continue to clean up these streets and they’re hoping more people join the work.