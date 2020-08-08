Queens residents have tree on wires in front of house days after Isaias

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — Jonathan Pineda described what he felt when Isaiah’s wrath left a massive mark Tuesday on his 108th Street home while he was the only one inside.

“It felt like a big boom, like a whole earthquake because I never felt that shake,” said Pineda.

Five days later, the 22-year-old said he can’t escape the frightening experience, because the loose wires above his home hang low, they’re live and he says he feels trapped.

“I feel there’s a tree on top of our house so at any moment this can fall down and we can be locked in or something worse can happen,” said Pineda.

A Con Ed spokesperson said they will look into this specific incident.

Meanwhile, Con Ed is offering a reimbursement on food and medication, for anyone who’s lost power for more than 48 hours.