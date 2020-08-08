Queens residents have tree on wires in front of house days after Isaias

QUEENS — Jonathan Pineda described what he felt when Isaiah’s wrath left a massive mark Tuesday on his 108th Street home while he was the only one inside.
“It felt like a big boom, like a whole earthquake because I never felt that shake,” said Pineda.
Five days later, the 22-year-old said he can’t escape the frightening experience, because the loose wires above his home hang low, they’re live and he says he feels trapped.
“I feel there’s a tree on top of our house so at any moment this can fall down and we can be locked in or something worse can happen,” said Pineda.
A Con Ed spokesperson said they will look into this specific incident.
Meanwhile, Con Ed is offering a reimbursement on food and medication, for anyone who’s lost power for more than 48 hours.