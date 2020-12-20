Queens residents gather for holiday gift giveaway

QUEENS — With families across the country hurting because of the ongoing pandemic, holiday toy giveaways can be more important than usual.

A number of organizations, including the NYPD and some local charities, organized a toy giveaway in Queens on Sunday. Hundreds of toys were handed out at the event.

NYPD Detective Tanya Duhaney was among the attendees.

“It’s the holiday season and it’s just a season of being kind to others,” Duhaney said. “This is the neighborhood where I grew up. I felt we needed to do something to give back during the pandemic.”