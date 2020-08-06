Queens priest raises $20,000 for food pantry on bike ride

Father Christopher Heanue (center in left picture) from Queens earned over $20,000 for a local food pantry by biking 100 miles.

RICHMOND HILLS, Queens — A priest from Queens earned over $20,000 for a local food pantry by biking 100 miles.

Father Christopher Heanue, administrator at Holy Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, completed the “100 Miles of Hope” fundraiser, which supported the parish’s food pantry.

The bike ride went from the church in Richmond Hill, Queens to East Hampton, Long Island.

Father Heanue and two parishioners, Paul Cerni and Tom Chiafolo participated in the bike ride, which took about 7 hours and 45 minutes.

The entire trip was completed over the course of more than 10 hours.

“The prayers and generous support of all helped to motivate and make our “100 miles of Hope” a true success. If this served as an inspiration for any, then all glory be to God. This is needed now, more than ever. With this help, we can continue the good work of our food pantry and other initiatives,” said Father Heanue.

Additional donations are accepted. To donate, click here.