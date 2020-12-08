Queens nursing home resident struck in neck by stray bullet: police

QUEENS, N.Y. — A stray bullet struck a 76-year-old man in the neck while he slept in a New York City nursing home over the weekend, police said.

The victim woke up bleeding Saturday morning at Madison York Assisted Living in Queens. The man was hit in the right side of his neck and was taken to a hospital.

He was treated and released but the cause of his injury was not known at first.

The mystery was solved on Monday when a staff member at the facility pulled up the blinds in the victim’s room and found a bullet hole in the window.

