Queens nursing home resident struck in neck by stray bullet: police

Queens

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape

QUEENS, N.Y. — A stray bullet struck a 76-year-old man in the neck while he slept in a New York City nursing home over the weekend, police said.

The victim woke up bleeding Saturday morning at Madison York Assisted Living in Queens. The man was hit in the right side of his neck and was taken to a hospital.

He was treated and released but the cause of his injury was not known at first.

The mystery was solved on Monday when a staff member at the facility pulled up the blinds in the victim’s room and found a bullet hole in the window.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Latest on a body found in Queens believed to be a woman missing since November

Body found in trunk of car in Queens believed to be woman missing since November: NYPD

Queens grassroots groups partner for pop-up food pantry

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Celebrating movies with social meaning

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

Chilly, blustery Monday with plenty of sunshine

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square