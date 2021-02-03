Queens neighbors help their community pitch in to dig out NYC

QUEENS — Residents and business owners have to clean sidewalks in front of their property after a storm like the one that came through this week.

Nick Zestanakis grew up in Bayside, Queens. He works in real estate.

On Tuesday, he spent his day shoveling a driveway with his friend when they had an idea.

He volunteered on a local Facebook community forum to clear paths and driveways for free around his neighborhood.

He was still at work Wednesday in front of his barber shop on Utopia Parkway.

City crews will continue to clear drains and intersections Thursday. They ask people to create central piles and not shovel into the road.