Queens neighborhoods attempt to brighten season with light fight

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — After a dark year for so many, homeowners in one New York neighborhood are using some friendly competition and Christmas displays to try and brighten up the holiday season.

With the turkey barely digested and the dessert still on the table, Howard Beach homeowners ended Thanksgiving and flipped the switch on Christmas Thursday evening.

Neighbors gathered around the home of Tony Modaferri to witness his synchronized display.

“As long as people come see me and I hand out candy canes to them. I just bring a joy to their face when kids see Santa in the window, that’s basically the whole thing,” Modaferri said.

Modaferri has been decorating his home for more than 30 years. After he lost a brother on 9/11 and several other family members the same year, he started taking it to another level.

“And then COVID came and I said, ‘I gotta give the neighborhood something to occupy their brains.'”

This year Modaferri and several other homeowners are holding a friendly competition to try and bring a little extra Christmas cheer to the neighborhood.

The “Light Fight”, as it’s been dubbed, was the bright idea of PJ Marcel and his Howard Beach Dads Facebook group.

“Dyker Heights does hold the crown, they are the champions, but we are stepping up to be a competitive voice within the mainstream of the Christmas season,” Marcel said.

Mike Giglio in nearby Hamilton Beach just finished his Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of Keyfood after winning the grand prize in the Halloween decorating contest.

Now, he’s got his sights set on winning the Christmas crown with a display of 90,000 lights.

“When my kids were small I used to turn around tell them that Santa Clause flew over the house and there was no way he was going to miss us,” Giglio said. “And I went bigger and bigger every year and I think I maxed myself out.”

Giglio is trying to spread a little extra cheer by collecting donations for the local volunteer fire department.

But win or lose, all the homeowners say it’s all about seeing the faces of neighborhood kids light up when they see the displays.

“If you’re going to try harder, that means we’re going to have more lights and more lights and more lights and it will make the neighborhood come alive again,” Modaferri said.

All of the prizes for the competition here in Howard Beach were donated by local businesses, as many of them are struggling themselves this year. The lights will be on full display every night between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. and they encourage everyone to come by and experience a little Christmas cheer.