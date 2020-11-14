Queens merchants give back as holiday season kicks off

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JAMAICA, Queens — Thanksgiving came early to this pocket of southeast Queens.

Along Farmers Boulevard in Jamaica, the merchants at Hunts Point Produce market in the Bronx came together to give away thousands of bags containing thousands of bag of fresh quality fruits and vegetables.

It’s called “Hunt’s Point Gives Back” and this was the first of nine days of the program.

“We do this because we want to help,” Phillip Grant, the general manager of the Hunts Point Produce Market, told PIX11 News.

One of the owners of a coop, Matthew Park, owner of CNJ Brothers, echoed the sentiment.

“During times like these, it’s important to give back. It’s times like these when you really have to do it,” he said.

Green and red bags were filled to the brim with thanksgiving favorites, squash and sweet potatoes, apples and oranges, carrots and cranberries.

Community organizers like Selena Brooks helped create this pop-up.

“People in the community are having a tough time,” Brooks said. “A lot of people have been laid off. Pantries have closed and people are in need of food.”

Between the pandemic, politics and rising COVID-19 numbers, many say they are feeling overwhelmed with the thought of Thanksgiving and this Hunts Point Gives Back program is lifting their spirits.

“It’s a blessing for me,” Joycelyn Young said. “My house is not doing too good so this is a real blessing.”

This is the first of nine days of giving back, which will span all five boroughs.

To find out where their next stop will be, check out their website.